3 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ambassador José Manuel Presents Credentials to DRC President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kinshasa — The Angolan diplomat José João Manuel "Jota" last Saturday in Kinshasa presented his credentials to President Joseph Kabila, to get accredited as ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During the audience, the Angolan diplomat exchanged some words with the Congolese Head of State, regarding the strengthening of bilateral relations, mainly in the economic and commercial sectors.

José João Manuel has already represented Angola in Israel, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania, among other diplomatic missions.

Angola

IDF Preserves Rare Species of Fauna and Flora

Animals such as black buffalo, elephant, leopard and wild boar are some of the rare species of fauna considered… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.