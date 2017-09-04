Angola: Ambassador José Manuel Presents Credentials to DRC President

Kinshasa — The Angolan diplomat José João Manuel "Jota" last Saturday in Kinshasa presented his credentials to President Joseph Kabila, to get accredited as ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During the audience, the Angolan diplomat exchanged some words with the Congolese Head of State, regarding the strengthening of bilateral relations, mainly in the economic and commercial sectors.

José João Manuel has already represented Angola in Israel, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania, among other diplomatic missions.