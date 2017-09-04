Botswana: ZCM Donates to Hospital

Bobonong — The Zion Church of Messiah (ZCM) on Saturday donated hampers to Bobonong Primary Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the area MP, Mr Shaw Kgathi during the church's annual conference in Bobonong, the councillor for Molalatau, Mr Nathaniel Moribame said the churches contribution to the hospital would go a long way in helping the hospital.

The church donated toiletry valued at over P4 000 and a flat screen TV costing P2 700 to the hospital through funds raised by the congregation.

He said although government supplied such items to patients at hospitals, sometimes shortages were experienced.

Mr Moribame said not all churches showed the spirit of donating, and that their gesture would make other churches to follow suit.

The councillor appealed to the church for prayers, saying there were many social ills bedeviling society.

He also said the church should continue praying for the nation for peaceful coexistence and political stability. Mr Kgathi donated P1 000 to the church in absentia.

Archbishop Kose Molatlhegi of ZCM said it was important to work hand in hand with the political leadership so that they acknowledged the church's challenges and shortcomings.

He said his church made the contribution after realising challenges faced by the hospital, among them shortage of resources for patients and congestion.

He said the government alone could not provide for citizens hence the need for other stakeholders to help government improve the health sector.

He said they would continue to pray for the government so that it could achieve its objectives of providing for the nation.

Accepting the donation, the head of the out patient department, Ms Florah Motshweneng said the toiletry would help patients.

Ms Motshweneng thanked the church for its engagement in helping the ministry in promoting healthy leaving.

She said the television would provide entertainment and educational programmes.

Source : BOPA