Botswana: Masisi Pledges Support for Dikgafela

Moshupa — Masisi has commended Moshupa residents for reviving their culture through the annual Dikgafela.

Speaking at Dikgafela ceremony in Moshupa on Friday, Masisi, also Member of Parliament for Moshupa/Manyana, hailed Bakgatla for their innovation through cooperation, self- support, peace, stability and good leadership.

Masisi said government was therefore committed to safeguarding the future of Botswana by supporting initiatives that would enhance the quality of life for future generations.

He said support for activities such as Dikgafela by government aimed at reviving cultural activities.

He added that the gesture was a sign of patriotism and thus urged the nation to support activities that could help to create employment.

Masisi said cultural activities such as Dikgafela could play an important role in promoting the economic sector by creating jobs as well as growing the tourism sector.

He encouraged them to expand their activity to showcase their tradition, adding that government was eager to support them.

He encouraged them to invite investors so to grown the event.

He said culture seemed to be eroding, thus encouraged them to keep that spirit of saving their culture for future generations.

Earlier, Kgosi Kgabosetso Mosielele of Moshupa said Dikgafela was held yearly by Batswana tribes to thank God and ask for good rains in the next ploughing season.

He also encouraged morafe to plant in large numbers to produce enough food to alleviate poverty.

He said duties of dikgosi included looking after the people to see that they were healthy and happy.

Kgosi Mosielele said he wanted to revive mephato, but indicated that men were not forth coming to register. "Bogwera is a school where young men are taught traditional laws, good behaviour and that they are now reaching manhood," he said.

He refuted allegations that some men were killed at such schools.

Meanwhile, traditional brew and food were brought to the kgotla.

Men were clad in animal skins and carrying tree branches while women were wearing German print attire and traditional shawls.

They also recited poems which kept the audience on their toes.

Multitudes of people from all corners of the country including those from South Africa attended the event. BOPA

Source : BOPA