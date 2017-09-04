Botswana: Ghanzi Launches Prayer Month

Ghanzi — Government efforts in combating HIV and AIDS should be commended, says head of Ghanzi District Health Management Team, Dr Idriss Kempanju.

Speaking during the month of prayer launch on Friday, Dr Kempanju said government was making progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

He reminisced that around the year 2000 and 2005 there were a lot of HIV and AIDS patients under home based care, but this had changed.

"Gradually, patients were dropping from home-based care, they were not dying, but they were becoming better," he said.

Dr Kempanju added that bed ridden patients became productive and they were now living a healthy happy life.

He said the introduction of Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission programme protected next generations not forgetting the 90-90-90 and treat all initiative, which are other strategies aimed at ending HIV/AIDS.

Assistant district AIDS coordinator, Mr Tefo Nthibo said month of September was dedicated for praying for those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Mr Nthibo said they would mobilise the community and preach behavioural change throughout the month.

He also appreciated strides made by government in combating HIV and AIDS.

On the day, the audience was asked to take cue from scriptures such as Corinthians 10:23 that read 'I am allowed to do anything, but not everything is good for me. I am allowed to do anything, but not everything is beneficial."BOPA

Source : BOPA