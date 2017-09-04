Botswana: Improve Service Delivery - Lelatisitswe

Letlhakane — Member of Parliament for Boteti East, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe has implored heads of department to be part of the system geared towards driving services in Boteti and ensure timely implementation of projects.

Addressing heads of department in Letlhakane last week, Mr Lelatisitswe stated that at times funds were returned because projects were not prioritised accordingly.

He informed public officers that he made follow ups on departmental issues at ministerial level and realised some issues were not conveyed to the ministry.

He stated that Motsumi Junior Secondary School had dilapidated classrooms and no doors or windows. He said the school issues had been in existence for over two years, attributing the issue to poor performance of students.

He encouraged HOD's to share all issues in their departments with the constituency office.

On other issues, he requested officers to state what could have led to failure to award tenders on time.

Senior administration officer with the Local Authority Procurement and Asset Disposal, Ms Gofaone Madikwe said tenders for 2017/18 financial year were done on time.

Senior assistant council secretary, Mr Onthatile Molelu said tenders that were delayed were those that were on mitigation.

Mr Molelu said there were at times compelled to be lenient because in most instances such cases involved the youth.

Source : BOPA