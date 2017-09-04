Botswana: Khama Unveils Project

Molepolole — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has unveiled a heritage site, where the construction of Kgosi Sechele I museum will be built.

President Khama announced at the annual Dithubaruba cultural event in Molepolole on Saturday that government has funded Kgosi Sechele I museum with P11.5 million towards the project. The funds, he said, would be used to build a new museum at Ntsweng Heritage Site along with other related infrastructural developments.

The project, he highlighted, would best reflect principles of developing Molepolole as a cultural hub for the Kweneng District.

The President also underscored that government had to date supported the running of Dithubaruba Cultural Festival since its inception in 2008.

He commended Kgosi Sechele I museum for safeguarding and promoting culture in Kweneng, adding that, 'I am proud to say Kweneng is a hub of the arts in Botswana'.

He also noted that protection and safeguarding of heritage allowed the community to play a strong role in building bridges that promoted mutual respect and understanding of the different ethnicities across the country.

While it is worth noting that the cultural festival was the first event of its kind that the president undertook as the patron of the Arts and Culture, the celebration also marked an important day in the progress and milestones that have been made over the past five years since the inception of Dithubaruba.

With the envisaged project of a new museum, it is hoped jobs will be created through cultural tourism.

President Khama further said that he was glad that the event was not only part of the national calendar of events, but had grown to attract regional partners through the participation of other Bakwena tribes such as

Bakwena of the Baphokeng, Bahurutshe and Baphalane, among others.

In his remarks, Kgosi Manothe Ramokoka of Bakwena-ba -Baphaleng in South Africa regretted lack of recognition of the achievements of the Tswana people and Bakwena in particular. He said he had observed that the history of Southern Africa did not adequately chronicle the great deeds of the great Tswana monarchs such as Kgosi Sechele I, who ruled Bakwena in 19th century.

Kgosi Ramokoka however acknowledged that he only recently learnt about the great achievements of Kgosi Sechele I, saying historical research shows that he successfully resisted the conquest of his people in running military confrontations including the most feared Boers at the time.

Further, he said he had learnt that some and ethnic groups who fought and later succumbed to the Boer conquest in the 19th century had great recognition placed on them as compared to Sechele I and his people despite their resounding victories over the Boers in several battles including the battle of Dimawe.

Source : BOPA