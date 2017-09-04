Gaborone — Nijel Amos made history in Brussels on Friday by becoming the first 800 metre athlete to win Diamond trophy three times during the Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme.

It was evident in the 400 metre mark that the Marobela-born will not settle for less as he continued to dictate the race pace.

In the last 100 metre mark of the race, he was under immense pressure from Polish athlete Marcin Lewandowski and Adam Kszczot.

However he took it easy and 'killed' them with his sprint to cross the finish line with a time of 1:44.53.

On position two was Lewandowski with a time of 1:44.77, followed by Kszczot with 1:44.84.

Although he looked nervous during the introductions, Amos executed his race plan well by controlling and dictating the race.

Amos had previously won the trophy in 2014 and 2015 and he made it again for the third time.

His track nemesis, Kenyan David Rudisha won it twice in 2010 and 2012, Ethiopian Mohammed Aman won it twice also in 2012 and 2013 while in 2015 it was won by Kenyan Ferguson Rotich.

In an interview, Amos said he was happy that he managed to win the third Diamond trophy, adding that, it did not come easy but focus, determination and hard-work made it all possible.

"The final race went well according to me and my coach's plan. Mark Rowland had planned that I should control the race all the way and keep a Diamond League clean sheet," he said.

Sport journalist Bapati Mmotlanyane said Amos managed to make up for huge disappointment of missing out on a world title.

He said the athlete had proved that he had a good character above everything by winning his third trophy.

The past season, he said was a season of inconsistent performances, adding at times he lost races which he should have never lost.

"Credit to his coach for the new tactic of chasing the pace-maker from the blocks to avoid any lapse of concentration," he said.

He said in Brussels it was a 'race ran to perfection' as he looked comfortable on the first lap, taking charge all the way despite facing pressure on the top bend from Kszczot. He added that his sprinting prowess helped him hold off the pressure to secure the Diamond trophy.

Meanwhile, 400 metres runner Lydia Jele finished on position eight with a time of 53.11. The Diamond trophy was won by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas with a time of 49.46.

Source : BOPA