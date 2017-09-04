Gaborone — President, Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and Vice President, Mokgweetsi Masisi were among spectators who watched the South Africa -based rider, Abeng Malete emerging victorious in the 112km race during the President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017.

The Ramotswa -born lad, who cycled for the South African team Sampada, crossed the finish line with a time of 3:01:39.31.

Malete carried out his assignment with diligence to be crowned champion given that together with his team-mate they maintained the lead from the beginning of the race.

It was evident during the race that Sampada Club had planned for the race as they eliminated one of their threat; Amogelang Thwabi of BotRail in the 50 kilometres of the race.

Position two went to Agoter Joliwa of Sampada Club who clocked 3:01:40.00 while position three went to Oabile Tingwane of JONMOL with 3:06:04.96.

Malete said in an interview that the race was tough, from the start to the turning point, given that it was a 'head-wind'.

He said his team worked hard and they were very supportive to each other from the start to the end.

"It was really amazing and I personally enjoyed the race, and our main aim was just for us all to go all the way out. But unfortunately it did not work well for us because two of my team mates were left behind," he said.

Furthermore, Malete said he was happy with his time of 3:01:39.31, adding that the terrain was fine given that it did not have many potholes.

In the 112 km elite female category, Promise Ntshese of Morupule scooped position one clocking 3:25:24.95, followed by Albertinah Milton of Jwaneng Cycling with 4:24:14.00 and Gobona Mantle finished on position three with a time of 4:34:42.16.

Sampada Club continued with their dominance in the 112km elite male category. Three of their athletes made it to the podium with Prince Maseko scooping position one with 3:01:39.59, followed by Jan Montshioa clocking 3:01:39.77 and Thokozani Mahlangu finishing on position three with a time of 3:04:44.26.

In the 30km Corporate, Loago Swallow of Team Hardrock scooped position one with 57:12.94 followed by Tekanyetso Leofentse of Dimension Data with 57:14.40, Leutlwetse of Team Hardrock finished on third spot clocking 57:17.52 while Minister Kitso Makaila of BotRail finished on fourth position with 57:43.97.

Source : BOPA