Botswana: Morake Laid to Rest in Tonota

Francistown — Hundreds of mourners yesterday thronged Tonota to pay their last respects to the late former cabinet minister, Mr Kebatlamang Morake.

Different speakers described the late Mr Morake as a loving and humble person who loved humour.

President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, through a message of condolence read by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Shaw Kgathi, said the death of Mr Morake was not only a loss to the family but to the nation as a whole. He said Mr Morake served the country diligently and was dedicated to nation building.

He said he would be remembered for his easy going nature, selflessness and the love for his country.

Former president, Mr Festus Mogae said Mr Morake was one of the leaders who contributed to the development of the country,.

Mr Mogae said Mr Morake, just as most of the elder democrats, was a teacher and taught people the dynamics of politics. Mr Mogae said Mr KP, as he was affectionately known, was intelligent, a hard worker and encouraged team work. He said it was upon the remaining democrats to make their mark during their time of serving the party.

Former vice president, Mr Ponatshego Kedikilwe said Mr Morake served the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) meticulously. He said his contribution in the party could not be forgotten, and that even during his old age he served in the council of elders.

Mr Kedikilwe said during his early years, Mr Morake served the party as its first executive secretary and thanked his family for allowing him to serve in the BDP.

The former vice president remembered Mr Morake as a person who loved poetry and was also a good singer.

Mr Morake's son, Maj. Gen.Gotsileene Morake said his father was a loving person and that while staying in Gaborone the family house was like a guest house for Tonota residents as he would accommodate them whenever they visited Gaborone.

Among the dignitaries who came to pay their last respects were Tonota MP, Mr Thapelo Olopeng, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele and the Commander of Botswana Defence Force (BDF), Lt Gen. Placid Segokgo.

On Saturday at a memorial service held in honour of Mr Morake at the Tonota United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), BDP representative, Mr Patrick Balopi said Mr Morake joined the BDP in 1962 as its first executive secretary.

Mr Balopi said the death of Mr Morake or "Baby shoes" as he was called, meant that the first generation of the BDP came to an end. "The last page of the last chapter on the first book of history of the BDP is closed," he said.

Former councillor for Selibe Phikwe, Mr Albert Paki said he worked with Mr Morake in 1973 while Mr Morake was the area MP.

He said Mr Morake was a brave person and demonstrated his bravery when the miners were on strike and he had to address them.

Mr Morake's daughter, Ms Goabaone Mosienyane said her father had humour, and she remembered that when they started staying in Gaborone, he told them they were free to speak as their friends by using "tl" but should avoid pronouncing "Tafita" as "Tlafitla."

A long serving secretary of the UCCSA, Ms Oemisitse Seganabeng said Mr Morake was a vocal member of the church who stood fearlessly for what he believed in all the time.

Source : BOPA