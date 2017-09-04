Liberia: Tubman 'Disingenuous'

Opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) vice presidential candidate Senator Jewel Howard - Taylor says Cllr. Winston Tubman is very disingenuous, on accounts of the alleged numerical casualties the party received under his command in 2011 and his subsequent alignment with another opposition party in 2017 to battle against CDC.

Sen. Taylor told Legislative reporters on Friday, 31 August at her Capitol Building office that during the 2011 presidential election, the CDC featured Cllr. Tubman as its standard bearer ahead of Sen. George Manneh Weah.

The former CDC presidential candidate Cllr. Tubman is reported to have recently crossed over to a long - time breakaway faction, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of corporate executive turned - politician Mr. Alexander Cummings.

Sen. Taylor argues that while Cllr. Tubman headed the CDC ticket in such a crucial election against incumbent President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf of ruling Unity Party (UP), the CDC's popularity reduced drastically in 2011.

Unlike the 2011 election, Sen. Taylor recounts that during the 2005 general and presidential elections, the Congress for Democratic Change which now forms coalition with two opposition parties, won 13 of the 15 counties when Sen. Weah contested the presidency.

But she says when the CDC featured Tubman as presidential candidate in the 2011 elections, the party only won three of the 15 counties here, suggesting that Liberians especially CDCians did not trust Cllr. Tubman as one who could be a good leader.

Having considered these political casualties allegedly caused by Cllr. Tubman to the party, Sen. Taylor observes that the 76 - year - old - man is rewarding the CDC with joining alliance with another opposition party to battle the CDC at the 2017 polls.

According to her, it is disappointing to see Cllr. Tubman joining forces with another opposition party in 2017, after the CDC gave him such top position.

She notes that Cllr. Tubman's move is clear that he is 'disingenuous', adding that such action shows how unappreciative the 76 - year - old lawyer is to the CDC after being treated by the party like a father.

But she insists that despite Tubman's moving on to the ANC ahead of the October presidential and representatives elections, the coalition remains a forceful political institution that is close to the presidency.

She boasts that the CDC's strength was shown during its launch on Saturday, 19 August, parading with supporters along the streets of Monrovia and its environs.

She argues that the launch which saw a huge turnout by supporters, partisans and wellwishers, is a clear indication that the CDC is in absolute control of votes here, especially in Monrovia.

Sen. Taylor has meanwhile called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to publish the voters' roll update, adding that any delay or failure of by Commission not to publish voters' roll update could lead to chaos.

Senator Taylor, who is enjoying her second term at the Liberian Senate says when the voters' roll update is published, it will help voters to verify their information, ratify errors, if there would be any.

She expresses fear that if that is not done, the CDC will encourage all partisans to use voter's registration cards to vote, even when their names are not on the voters' roll.