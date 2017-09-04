Liberia: Macdella Cooper New Party Expresses Lack of Confidence in Her Leadership

Monrovia — Liberia's only female presidential candidate Ms. Macdella Cooper has been rejected by her new party as they've expressed their lack of confidence in her ability to lead.

Ms. Cooper joined the Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) after a court ruling that annulled her primary victory at the Union of Liberia Democratic after the result was protested by Jonathan Mayson.

She has been at her new party just two months now, but it appears that bad omen from the previous followed her.

Speaking to Journalists on Sunday, the Secretary General of the LRP.

"We were determined to work with Ms Cooper in achieving those noble dreams LRP has for Liberia, while at the same time supporting her political ambition despite her questionable fall out with Union of Liberia Democrats.

"Today, however, that expectation of working with Miss Cooper in achieving those noble dream of ours has become hopeless due to inconsistencies in her style of leadership, incompatible value, ideology and many more."

Ms. Cooper's leadership is beginning to put members of the party at loggerheads with each other, especially at the executive council level, the Secretary General, Rev. Alfred Gayflor claimed.

The Secretary General: "Today as I speak to you with all sincerity, a Macdella Cooper leadership has left LRP unable to pay her own rents, needless to talk about a single bicycle to run a campaign.

"Today as we speak to you with all sincerity, a Macdella Cooper leadership has left the party with no means to support her representative candidates to run a successful campaign.

"Today as I speak to you the leadership of Miss Cooper had made LRP to default on her convention promise to visit every county and establish effective working structures amongst our county leadership.

"Two week ago, leaders representing 14 counties warned us in an official letter that they would quit LRP in support of another political party if executive officials did not act appropriately to save the party from Macdella Cooper's Sweet-Talk no substance leadership illusion.

"In view of the above, and in order to save LRP from total collapse at the hand of Macdella Cooper who doesn't care about the future of this party, we the members, officials, sympathizers and 2017 representative candidates of the LRP whose dream is to make LRP a household name in Liberian politics have decided to withdraw our support and loyalty from Miss Macdella Cooper as of today September 3, 2017.

Ms. Cooper was contacted by FrontPageAfrica via mobile phone Sunday evening, but a lady claiming to be her secretary said Ms. Cooper would get back to this paper when the need be.

However, up to press time on Sunday evening, there was no response from the embattled presidential candidate.