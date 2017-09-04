4 September 2017

South Africa: AMCU Members Disrupt Kusasalethu Memorial

AMCU members have disrupted the memorial on Monday for the five Harmony Gold miners who died last week.

They tried to block a few representatives from the unions from speaking at the Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville.

They were singing and dancing in a small group in the far side of the tent when representatives took to the podium.

They were later addressed and asked to stop disrupting proceedings.

The regional chair of AMCU has pleaded with them to keep quiet and respect the proceedings.

They were especially unhappy with representatives from NUM.

