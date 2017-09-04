4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - CNE Announces Five Steps to Take Up to Presidential Inauguration

Photo: Pedro Parente/ANGOP
Ruling party presidential candidate João Lourenço.

Luanda — Five steps are to be taken by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) up to the inauguration ceremony of the country's new elected president and vice president, announced last Saturday, in Luanda, the CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira.

Júlia Ferreira made this announcement after an extraordinary plenary session of the CNE, which analysed complaints made by the opposition in regard to the voting process in some provinces.

The first step approved by the CNE, according to the source, is related to the national count of votes to determine the definitive results of the last August 23 general elections, which, according to the law, should be published by this Wednesday (Sept 06).

The second step is to provide, by September 07, copies of the minutes on which will be registered the information regarding the national count of votes to the acting Head of State and the Presiding Judge of the Constitutional Court.

In the third step, the CNE needs to send copies of the mentioned minutes to the contesting political forces by September 07.

The fourth step, disclosed the source, is the publication of this document (dubbed Official Map of the Elections) in the State Gazette within 72 hours of the announcement of its content.

The fifth step is to prepare the inauguration ceremony of the elected President and Vice President of the Republic within fifteen days of the announcement of the definitive results of the polls.

Meanwhile, last Saturday the National Electoral Commission (CNE) began the national tally of votes to determine the definitive results of the last August 23 general elections, which also includes the calculation and subsequent announcement of the distribution of seats in the country's 220-member National Assembly (Angolan Parliament).

The provisional results of the elections give the ruling MPLA 61.05 per cent of the votes, followed by UNITA (26.71%), CASA-CE (9.46%), PRS (1.33%), FNLA (0.90%) and APN (0.49%).

These provisional results indicate that the ruling MPLA party might win no less than 150 parliamentary seats and its presidential and vice presidential candidates the winners of the race for those top posts of the Angolan State.

