Nigeria: Indigenes Mark Onitsha Day in Lagos

Indigenes of Onitsha, Anambra State based in Lagos took out time last weekend to showcase its cultural heritage when the Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), Lagos Chapter celebrated its annual Onitsha Day. Present to witness the occasion was the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe among other personalities.

President of OIU, Lagos Chapter, Sir A.B.C Ekweogwu, said the day was set aside to celebrate their heritage among indigenes and the host community. "The day is also used to honour some of our sons, daughters and friends for their contributions to the development of Onitsha, while raising funds for the execution of developmental projects, such as the Onicha Ado House, which will comprise a skill acquisition centre, hall, multimedia library and mini museum for the display of our contemporary arts," he said.

Mr. Henry Onukwuba, an awardee, who has been involved in various charity works, launched a book in 2006 titled Zik, Testimonies To A Great African in honour of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe (Owelle of Onitsha) and repaired the damaged statue of the Great Zik at Inosi Onira roundabout, expressed his joy at the honour bestowed on him.

"To be recognised by my own people for my contributions to education and development of the society is the most authentic honour," he said.