4 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Indigenes Mark Onitsha Day in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geraldine Akutu

Indigenes of Onitsha, Anambra State based in Lagos took out time last weekend to showcase its cultural heritage when the Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), Lagos Chapter celebrated its annual Onitsha Day. Present to witness the occasion was the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe among other personalities.

President of OIU, Lagos Chapter, Sir A.B.C Ekweogwu, said the day was set aside to celebrate their heritage among indigenes and the host community. "The day is also used to honour some of our sons, daughters and friends for their contributions to the development of Onitsha, while raising funds for the execution of developmental projects, such as the Onicha Ado House, which will comprise a skill acquisition centre, hall, multimedia library and mini museum for the display of our contemporary arts," he said.

Mr. Henry Onukwuba, an awardee, who has been involved in various charity works, launched a book in 2006 titled Zik, Testimonies To A Great African in honour of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe (Owelle of Onitsha) and repaired the damaged statue of the Great Zik at Inosi Onira roundabout, expressed his joy at the honour bestowed on him.

"To be recognised by my own people for my contributions to education and development of the society is the most authentic honour," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari, Not I, Should Be Detained - Biafra Leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.