Angola: Zaire - Over 40.000 Inhabitants Benefit From Electricity

Mbanza Kongo — At least 42.884 inhabitants of the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo and Nzeto, northern Zaire province, are already consuming electricity from the national network produced by the Cambambe dam (Cuanza Norte), within the framework of the region's electrification project implemented by the Angolan government.

Of the total number of consumers, according to the director of the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) in Zaire, Pedro Estêvão, 5.840 are from the municipality of Nzeto, 14. 704 in Soyo and 22.300 in Mbanza Kongo.

The number of beneficiaries are equivalent to 10.711 home connections, told Angop on Sunday the head of ENDE.

The municipalities of Mbanza Kongo and Soyo have a power of 32 megawatts each and 16 for Nzeto, the latter is consuming only 1.5 of this power.

Nbanza Kongo and Soyo are consuming the available total, seven and five megawatts respectively.

According to the official, there are available in these municipalities, electrical substations, with power ranging between 400 and 15 Kvas.

The Nzeto substation, for example, links two 400 KVA transmission lines from Kapari (Luanda) to the municipality of Soyo, also part of the Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant project, which will have an installed capacity of 750 megawatts, in a first phase.

Currently, the electrification of Zaire province, which started in 2016, continues and, in the coming months, it can contemplate the municipalities of Cuimba, Tomboco and Nóqui.

Zaire has an estimated population of 594.428 inhabitants, distributed in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba, Tomboco, Nzeto and Nóqui.