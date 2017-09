Luanda — Bengo?s Domant FC team have returned to the national first division football championship (Girabola2018), after beating on Sunday in Caxito ASK Dragão of Uige by 2-1, in the group A of the qualifying tournament.

Domant FC finished first with nine points, followed by Sporting de Cabinda with six points and will face the first runner-up of group B in the playoff.

The winner of group B may be the teams of Casa Militar of Cuando Cubango and Jackson Garcia of Benguela.