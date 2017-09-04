Abidjan — The Angolan national junior women's handball team are already since Sunday in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), where on Monday they are competing in the 24th edition of the African Cup of Nations.

At the Félix Houphouet-Boigny Airport, the Angolan delegation received warm greetings from the Angolan Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire, of the Chargé d'Affaires, Manuel Camutenha, as well as members of the protocol of the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB), before heading to the Olympic city, located in the Marcori Quarter, where all the competingteams are accommodated.

The Olympic city of Marcori hás recently been inaugurated and had as its first guests the athletes that participated in the Francophone Games.

For this competition, Cape Verde was the first team to reach Abidjan, followed by Angola.

Opening day programme (Monday):

12h00 Cape Verde - DRC

14h00 Mali - Angola