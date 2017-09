Luanda — 1º de Agosto (national champion) drew one-one on Sunday with Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige, in the clash of the 23rd round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

1º de Agosto scored firt at 31 minutes by striker Rambé, while Liliano levelled the match for Santa Rita at 51 minutes.

Despite the draw, the military still lead the competition with 51 points, followed by Petro de Luanda (50), while Santa Rita are at the bottom of the table with 16 points.