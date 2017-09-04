Luanda — After thrashing the Netherlands by 18-1, the Angolan national senior men's roller hockey team got their second win in the match against the United States of America, after hammering them by 32-1 in the second round of Group B of the World Championship, taking place in Nanjing, China.

At half-time, coaches Fernando Fallé's side was already wining the game by 12-1, demonstrating their greatest value and competitive capacity.

In the second hald, the representatives of the African continent only limited to extend the score, before the impotence of the Americans.

The group is made up of Angola, Brazil, the United States and the Netherlands.