4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Hammer United States of America

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — After thrashing the Netherlands by 18-1, the Angolan national senior men's roller hockey team got their second win in the match against the United States of America, after hammering them by 32-1 in the second round of Group B of the World Championship, taking place in Nanjing, China.

At half-time, coaches Fernando Fallé's side was already wining the game by 12-1, demonstrating their greatest value and competitive capacity.

In the second hald, the representatives of the African continent only limited to extend the score, before the impotence of the Americans.

The group is made up of Angola, Brazil, the United States and the Netherlands.

Angola

IDF Preserves Rare Species of Fauna and Flora

Animals such as black buffalo, elephant, leopard and wild boar are some of the rare species of fauna considered… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.