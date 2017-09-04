Angola: Moxico - Public Security Considered Stable - Police

Luena — The public security situation in the eastern Moxico province was considered stable in the last seven days, according to a note from the provincial police command, which reached Angop on Sunday.

According to the note, the police forces detained throughout the week, 20 citizens as presumed perpetrators of 13 different crimes, characterized by rape, batteries and theft.

The crimes that occurred in the municipalities of Moxico (provincial headquarters), Luau and Alto Zambeze also included cases of misunderstandings amongst citizens and passionate issues.

During this period, police recorded the theft of 21 butane gas cylinders with a capacity of 12 kg as well as a three-wheeled motorcycle.

As for the road accidents, the Police also recorded two road accidents, which resulted in the death of one citizen and the injury of five other people, in a serious condition.

According to the report, the Border Police (PGF) detained five citizens of Zambian nationality, from the border posts of Zeze-Ngoma, in the sub police station of Lumbala-Caquengue, Alto Zambezi municipality.