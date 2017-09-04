4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Public Security Considered Stable - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — The public security situation in the eastern Moxico province was considered stable in the last seven days, according to a note from the provincial police command, which reached Angop on Sunday.

According to the note, the police forces detained throughout the week, 20 citizens as presumed perpetrators of 13 different crimes, characterized by rape, batteries and theft.

The crimes that occurred in the municipalities of Moxico (provincial headquarters), Luau and Alto Zambeze also included cases of misunderstandings amongst citizens and passionate issues.

During this period, police recorded the theft of 21 butane gas cylinders with a capacity of 12 kg as well as a three-wheeled motorcycle.

As for the road accidents, the Police also recorded two road accidents, which resulted in the death of one citizen and the injury of five other people, in a serious condition.

According to the report, the Border Police (PGF) detained five citizens of Zambian nationality, from the border posts of Zeze-Ngoma, in the sub police station of Lumbala-Caquengue, Alto Zambezi municipality.

Angola

IDF Preserves Rare Species of Fauna and Flora

Animals such as black buffalo, elephant, leopard and wild boar are some of the rare species of fauna considered… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.