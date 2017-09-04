Luanda — With a sole goal socred by Yawo, ASA defeated on Sunday Interclube in Luanda by 1-0 in the 23rd round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017) at 22 de Junho stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored at 55 minutes by Yawo, completing a pass from Reginó, who dribbled the goalkeeper Neblu and led ASA to the advantage.

With this result, Interclub remain sixth with 36 points, while ASA occupy the 12th position with 22 points.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 51 points.