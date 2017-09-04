4 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Life Fighters Appoints Christy Guruseb

By Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek — Following the election of new members to the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Executive over the weekend, clubs have already started putting their ducks in the row ahead of the soon-to-be announced league kickoff date.

First to knuckle down to business were Otjiwarongo-based outfit and NPL returnees Life Fighters, who are heavily rumoured to have appointed much-travelled mentor Christy Guruseb as new head coach.

Senior sources at Okahirona, as the Fighters are affectionately known, revealed to New Era Sport that Guruseb, who had stints with Ramblers, Orlando Pirates and Civics, has been given a one-year contract with a clear mandate to make sure Fighters survive and remain competitive in the country's flagship football league on their return after years of lodging in the national lower divisions.

Fighters, one of the oldest clubs in the country, boast a stinking rich history in domestic football and have in the past produced footballers of note who went on to make a name for themselves. Some well-known club legends are Number and Lefa Ngavetene, Kaputji and Seadog Kuhanga, Immanuel Kamuserandu, George Kasuto, Abe Katire, Tepa Muriua, Rikua Tjongarero, Beau and John Kake, Five Kandingua, Barnes Angula, Julius Stephanus, Harry Kuhanga, Joe Shaduka, Charley Aoseb, Jayz Mbakera, Pottie Mbarandongo and Chris Nauseb; to mention a few.

