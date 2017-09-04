The bad blood between the ruling Patriotic Front and their alliance partners the MMD faction led by Felix Mutati is not anything that should take anyone by surprise.

After all the vibe from within PF circles about being invaded by the MMD has been an on-going story. Expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili had become a symbol of the crusade to weed out MMD members from the PF that had been awarded top posts in the government.

Kambwili had raised dust about seeing Dora Siliya, Bowman Lusambo, Vincent Mwale, Mutati and Vitoria Kalima among others sit at the high table whilst founder members watch from the sidelines. It seems even with Kambwili out of the equation the resentment of some MMD senior members in PF circles still has disciples.

It is a highly uncomfortable relationship given how far the two parties come in election rivalry. It is an illusion for the MMD members to imagine their stay in the PF would always be smooth as there are many in the ruling party who feel they have been pushed away from the high table in preference for MMD members.

Mutati has only become a target but no one among the MMD members should imagine that the subject is just a one off sponsored protest. The innuendos will continue and may be expected to heighten with the sponsors of the voice of dissent shuffling their cards.

Mutati has proved an excellent choice for Finance Minister but it should not be forgotten that he still remains president of another faction of the MMD. There are those in the PF that feel he could be quietly gunning to challenge President Edgar Lungu should the slot be put up for competition ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mutati has not been discreet about his presidential ambitions and few in the know are not fooled about the options open to him. So rather than be dismissive about the Mutati must resign chants there is need to reflect on what kind of relationship the PF and MMD want to have with each other.

After the MMD die hards still wonder what will become of their party as they prepare for the 2021 elections. The other half led by Nevers Mumba has auctioned itself to the UPND while Mutati is in bed with the PF. The MMD should reflect deeply on what kind of relationship it wants to have with the PF.