Nigerians React to North Korea's Mockery Warning

Nigerians warned to stop mocking North Korea’s leader.

Nigerians took to their twitter handles to react to the N/Korea's warning over alleged mockery of her leader by Nigerians.

While some of the comments appealed to Nigerians to desist from such derogatory acts, others made fun with the warning.

Below are some of the comments:

On behalf of the people of FRN, we sincerely apologize for this impudent act.

The perpetrators are 'lone wolves' and do not speak for us.

- Ibee sal (@ibeesal82) September 3, 2017

Nigeria don go find trouble oo. Please I'm not ready to see an F-16 eye to eye yet oo abeg

Mans are still hustling 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/nULi5ksfUS

- Jeanios (@jean__fidele) September 3, 2017

Dear NK, NG has a standby force of babalawo,amadioha & sango & we don't need F-16s & F-35s to deploy our missiles o. https://t.co/6Egf0wwzoj

- The Common Man (@talkutalku) September 3, 2017

Kati Kati.... May Amadioha and Sango strike Kim Jong down with partial stroke. Idiot!

- eizod (@Dozi_e30) September 3, 2017