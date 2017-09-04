4 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerians React to North Korea's Mockery Warning

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Nigerians warned to stop mocking North Korea’s leader.

Nigerians took to their twitter handles to react to the N/Korea's warning over alleged mockery of her leader by Nigerians.

While some of the comments appealed to Nigerians to desist from such derogatory acts, others made fun with the warning.

Below are some of the comments:

On behalf of the people of FRN, we sincerely apologize for this impudent act.

The perpetrators are 'lone wolves' and do not speak for us.

- Ibee sal (@ibeesal82) September 3, 2017

Nigeria don go find trouble oo. Please I'm not ready to see an F-16 eye to eye yet oo abeg

Mans are still hustling 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/nULi5ksfUS

- Jeanios (@jean__fidele) September 3, 2017

Dear NK, NG has a standby force of babalawo,amadioha & sango & we don't need F-16s & F-35s to deploy our missiles o. https://t.co/6Egf0wwzoj

- The Common Man (@talkutalku) September 3, 2017

Kati Kati.... May Amadioha and Sango strike Kim Jong down with partial stroke. Idiot!

- eizod (@Dozi_e30) September 3, 2017

More on This

Nigerians Warned to Stop Mocking North Korea's Kim Jong

Nigerians have been warned to stop making mockery of the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un "lest they pay a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.