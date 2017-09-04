Nkhata Bay — Nkhata Bay District Council on Friday resolved to borrow K50 million from Development Fund for Local Authority to renovate the council's rest house.

Speaking in a full council meeting Friday, the council's Finance Committee Chairperson Councillor Hency Chigowo said the rest house has been closed for the past four months due to losses as the rooms were substandard.

"We want to renovate our council rest house to a good standard that can compete with other lodges in the district.

"We were making loses and it was difficult to compete with other lodges as their rooms are of good standard," he said.

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay West who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia asked the Council to consider Private Public Partnership (PPP) in running the council rest house.

"Is it not possible to go for Private Public Partnership than borrowing money from Development Fund for Local Authorities?" she suggested.

In response, Nkhata Bay District Commissioner Alex Mdooko said PPP is good but the Council's fear is that it may lose the property as "is the case with Salima District Council and other councils who tried that arrangement."

"PPP is sometimes good but sometimes it is bad. When we go into PPP we might lose the property as it is the case with other councils like Salima," he warned before the house approved the loan.

Nkhata Bay is one of the districts that receive the highest number of tourists in the country due to its closeness to Lake Malawi. As such, lodges and rest houses are vital for accommodation of the visitors.

Development Fund for Local Authorities is a donor-fund where local councils get loans with an interest of 23 per cent.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Local Government is the Chairperson of the revolving fund.