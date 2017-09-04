3 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nkhata Bay District Council to Borrow K50 Million for Rest House Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata Bay District Council on Friday resolved to borrow K50 million from Development Fund for Local Authority to renovate the council's rest house.

Speaking in a full council meeting Friday, the council's Finance Committee Chairperson Councillor Hency Chigowo said the rest house has been closed for the past four months due to losses as the rooms were substandard.

"We want to renovate our council rest house to a good standard that can compete with other lodges in the district.

"We were making loses and it was difficult to compete with other lodges as their rooms are of good standard," he said.

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay West who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia asked the Council to consider Private Public Partnership (PPP) in running the council rest house.

"Is it not possible to go for Private Public Partnership than borrowing money from Development Fund for Local Authorities?" she suggested.

In response, Nkhata Bay District Commissioner Alex Mdooko said PPP is good but the Council's fear is that it may lose the property as "is the case with Salima District Council and other councils who tried that arrangement."

"PPP is sometimes good but sometimes it is bad. When we go into PPP we might lose the property as it is the case with other councils like Salima," he warned before the house approved the loan.

Nkhata Bay is one of the districts that receive the highest number of tourists in the country due to its closeness to Lake Malawi. As such, lodges and rest houses are vital for accommodation of the visitors.

Development Fund for Local Authorities is a donor-fund where local councils get loans with an interest of 23 per cent.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Local Government is the Chairperson of the revolving fund.

Malawi

Muslims Condemn Abuse of Hijab At Political Rallies

The Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) has condemned abuse of hijab wearing Muslim women at political parties and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.