4 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Forces Detain Suspected Masterminds of Af-Urur Attack

Lieutenant colonel Abdirashid Abdirahin Ismail, a senior Puntland official said the region's security forces have detained several suspects in connection with Friday's blasts in Af Urur.

Ismail added that the security forces have managed to arrest the suspects, including women during an operation in the town, following a tip off from the local residents.

The person who installed the bomb and the IED remote controller are among the captured masterminds of Af Urur attack, who are currently being quesioned by Puntland Police, He added.

On Friday, at least five Puntland soldiers and civilians were killed in two land mine explosions in Af-urur village of Galgala Mountains. The attack was claimed by Al shabaab.

