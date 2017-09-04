Sudan: Floods Displace Dozens of Families in Singa, Sennar

Singa / El Dindir / El Mafaza — Extreme weather in Sennar forced approximately 80 families from Singa out of their flooded homes since Friday. Rivers continue to flood in villages near rivers in Sennar and El Gedaref states.

People are staying in the public squares of the city. Residents told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the level of the river in Singa, northeastern Sudan, has been increasing since the last week.

"On Friday and Saturday, the overflowing river extended to the districts of El Wehda and El Ingaz, resulting in the displacement of about 40 families to the public squares," a resident said. "The authorities have not yet come to their aid."

Approximately 40 families have resorted to their families in other districts, while parts of Singa near the river are also threatened with flooding.

Sennar

Elsehwere in Sennar, in El Dindir, one of the engineers at the water station, Muzamel Mamoun, said that the amount of water flowing from the Ethiopian plateau has led to the exit of the river water from the valley.

"The increase in the level of El Rahad river and the amount of water running from El Dindir river threaten to flood El Dindir. This is is dangerous to the people living near the river and low places," he told local media.

Abdalazim Adam Yousif, El Dindir locality commissioner and the head of the local emergency committee, appealed to residents to stay away from low places that are vulnerable to flooding, to save their lives and property.

El Gedaref

A meeting of the emergency committee in El Mafaza area, El Gedaref state, decided to evacuate the families affected by the flood of El Rahad river and develop the necessary measures for the most vulnerable areas.

The committee called for the intervention of the high emergency committee of El Gedaref in northeastern Sudan that can provide logistical support for digging equipment, as well as shelter, food and health stuff to support the victims of El Rahad.

Also in Darfur, torrential rains swept through camps starting mid-June, leaving the streets flooded and numbers of families homeless. Last week three people drowned in two separate incidents in Sudan's North Darfur after being swept-away by wadis swollen because of the rainy season.