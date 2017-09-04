Blantyre — Part of the Muslim faithful who gathered for Eid al-Adha commemorations in Mangochi - Pic. courtesy of Yusuf Daisa

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has asked politicians in the country to stop using Islam to fulfill their political aspirations.

Malawi Muslim Official website quoted MAM Secretary General, Alhaj Twaibu Lawe during celebration of Eid - al - Adha prayers in Mangochi on Friday saying Muslims were free to join any political party of their choice but that they should not mix the religion and politics.

"MAM's stand is that everyone is free to join a political party of their choice but that when they go to such gatherings, there should a clear separation between politics and religious stuff," he said.

Lawe pointed out that it was not possible for all Muslims in the country to belong to one political party as some political parties would like people to believe.

"For someone to come in the open and claim that all Muslims or indeed all Sheikhs are behind him or belong to one political party is not true and it is impossible," he said.

"We are in multiparty dispensation where everyone has the right to join a party of his or her choice," Lawe added.

Recently, a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former cabinet Minister Sidik Mia called on all Muslims in the country to rally behind him in order to fulfill his political agenda.

"I ask all Muslims to show brotherhood by supporting me. I am not vying for a position of Member of Parliament but I am looking for a senior position," he said after hosting Muslim members at his Blantyre residence.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) is a non-profit making faith based organization (FBO) providing services to the Muslim community in Malawi and it is registered with Government.