Burundi: American Corner Gitega - Over 80 Certified After Summer Holiday Activity Termination

At least 82 among 269 participants who have attended different sessions of summer holiday activities organized by the American Corner Gitega since July were issued with certificates on Friday, 1st September 2017. The two month sessions were centered on leadership, computer science, entrepreneurship, English language learning and culture.

Participants said Martin Luther King American Corner Gitega offered them an opportunity to learn skills that help them to positively impact their society, empower themselves, create jobs and pursue their dreams.

Gateretse Sylvie, who attended the computer science sessions during these last two months, says the skills she learned will help her become competitive at the job market, seek online opportunities and pursue her studies abroad.

"The knowledge I got inspired me to implement a farming project in empty spaces of Kumoso to alleviate hunger and unemployment in my community", says Albert Nduwayo, who followed business entrepreneurship sessions in the American Corner Gitega.

Among the 82 participants who were issued with certificates "because they distinguished themselves" as said by one of the organizers of the training sessions, 27 participated in English learning sessions, 38 attended computer literacy sessions and 17 others attended sessions on entrepreneurship.