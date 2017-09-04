Cameroon: South West - BIR Nurtures School Resumption

They donated benches and other didactic materials to facilitate school return.

The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) has taken a step higher to increase the drum-beats for the need for pupils and students in Anglophone Regions to join their peers on September 4 nationwide to resume school. Elements of the Idenau BIR Zone were on Thursday August 31, 2017, in Bamusso of Ndian Division to encourage parents on the importance of education and the need for classroom doors to be opened for the new academic year. Pupils and students were equally told to show up at their various learning centres on September 4 as it is grounds where their futures are being molded. Colonel Tetcha Felix, Chief of Staff of BIR Coast Guard, who led the Idenau BIR Zone delegation, told the Bamusso Community that their principal job is security but they can't fold their arms seeing the future of school goers at a halt. "Education is the key stone to the future of the republic and we want to encourage you parents to send your children to school on Monday during class resumption," he told parents and students who shouted yes in choruses. To indicate their commitment for school resumption, the Idenau BIR Zone took with them 20 benches, 3 cartoons of exercise books, 5 packets chalk, 2 packets pen, 6 packets pencil and 4 reams of paper to the Bamusso Municipality. Etongo Grace Mbeng, Mayor of Bamusso, said the gifts from the BIR are a gesture that will enhance learning in the 20 schools in her municipality. "When we are growing old, it is you children that should take our place. And this can only be done by you acquiring education," she told the pupils and students at the Bamusso Community Premises. She celebrated the released of the Anglophone detainees by President Paul Biya which she said will facilitate school reopening. HRH Chief Motomba Alex N. D. III, traditional ruler of Bamusso, said he has been crisscrossing the entire Bamusso Municipality to encourage parents to send their children back to school and all through he met with one demand from the parents, the release of the Anglophones in detention.