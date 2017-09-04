Cameroon: North West - Security Guaranteed

Bali elite offer didactic material and inspire parents to accompany children to school.

The hopes of Bali children in Mezam Division to resume schools for the 2017/2018 academic year have been raised to a level that no action of man should disappoint them. That was a special prayer offered by a Rev. Sister, Principal of Anchela Catholic Comprehensive college, Bali on the eve of the 2017/2018 academic year. The event on September 2nd, 2017 was an emergency assembly of pupils, students, teachers, parents and elite to ensure effective resumption of schools. Initiated by elite of the Sub Division, the event inspired schools to copy the example of CPC Bali which since resumed schools on August 19th, 2017 with the learning and teaching process on course in virtually all the classes. The stakes are high because some 48 hours to schools resumption on September 4th, 2017, some colleges in the Sub Division were yet to register or enroll any children for the learning process. It was against this backdrop that security authorities announced that security has been stepped up in and around school premises. They appealed to parents to collaborate for the forces of Law and Order to confront any perpetrators of schools boycott. It emerged that permanent security teams are mobilized to monitor and check threats to effective resumption of schools. It was a rare moment for some pupils and students to express their frustrations when they watch on TV how children go to school in other regions while they wasted at home during the 2016/2017 academic year. That is why the session encouraged parents to accompany their children to school until things stabilize. It was also a cruciasl moment for their elite and Secretary of State in charge of Penitentiary Affairs, Doh Jerome to challenge teachers or educationists to examine their consciences and be available and effective for the teaching and learning process.