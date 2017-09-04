Liberia: Ellen 'Ignores' Boakai's Campaign

It appears that repeated comments of support to the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf are nothing, but lip service.

President Sirleaf has always said she supports her vice president, who is also standard bearer of the Unity Party.

However, on Thursday, August 31, 2017, President Sirleaf, during her visit to Todee District, rural Montserrado County where she had gone to meet with citizens in the area, was seen campaigning for the re-election of Representative Josephine George Francis and made no mention of Vice President Boakai.

As the political campaign enters its second and final month, the President's deeds seem to be directly opposite to her words of support for Boakai.

Accompanied by some of her cabinet ministers, the President visited several towns and villages in Todee District both on a campaign trail and town hall meetings with citizens in that part of the country as part of her nationwide visit.

Many persons, especially partisans of Unity Party, believed that the President would have used her visit to campaign for her Vice President considering that the campaign period is fast elapsing.

Surprisingly, President Sirleaf was seen campaigning for only Montserrado County District #1 Representative Josephine George Francis.

Although the campaign posters of Vice President Boakai and his running mate Emmanuel Nuquay were alongside that of Representative Francis', President Sirleaf only pointed her finger to Francis' posters telling the citizens to vote for the district #1 representative.

According to our reporter, every town and village the president stopped, she told the citizens to vote for Rep. Francis, who was also on the trip.

"I came here to tell you to vote for Rep. Josephine George Francis because she is a good person; she loves you; she has brought lots of development to this district. She has been working alongside the Executive Branch of government to bring development to Todee and across the country. She has represented you well so you should vote for her," the President told the citizens.

In her campaign drive for Rep. Francis, Sirleaf made what is referred to in Liberia as a 'free styled' song for the lawmaker which she led with the audience, saying "because you built town halls for me, I'll vote for you; because you built schools for me, I'll vote for you; because you make good laws, I'll vote for you; because you love me, I'll vote for you; because you are a Christian, I'll vote for you... "

The Liberian leader praised Rep. Francis as a key partner to the Executive Branch of Government, who is always prepared to get things done in the legislature for the good of the country.

President Sirleaf told the citizens that the Montserrado County lawmaker has transformed the district from what it used to be and as such, it is fair for her to be re-elected so that she can do more for the district.

She assured them that when the representative is re-elected, she will again visit them to have what she calls 'big victory party.'

It is not known why the President did not use her visit to campaign for Vice President Boakai although Madam Francis and Boakai are contesting on Unity Party ticket.

Some local Unity Party partisans told The NEWS that they were shocked to have seen the president not campaigning for their party standard bearer, who has faithfully served her for about 12 years.

The UP partisans frowned that the behavior of President Sirleaf to ignore her vice president on her visit to Todee District is a clear signal that Ambassador Boakai is on his own and should not rely on the President during these elections.