Liberia: 'Don't Elect Anti-Islamic President'

A ranking member of the Islamic community in Liberia is calling on Muslims in the country not to elect a president, who is anti-Islamic.

There are 20 presidential candidates qualified by the National Elections Commission to contest for the office of the President on October 10, 2017.

Mr. E. Musah Ballot, 1st Deputy Spokesman of the Inman Council of Liberia said a number of these individuals vying for the country's presidency are anti-Islamic and should not be given state power.

He did not however name these anti-Islamic presidential candidates, but said Muslims in the country know them.

Speaking to The NEWS in Logan Town at the observance of this year's Eid Mubarak (Abraham) day, Mr. Ballloh told his compatriots to be mindful because these anti-Islamic Presidential candidates are now visiting mosques pretending to be friends to the Muslim community.

Mr. Ballot, a former Bomi County Representative, said the pending elections is a defining moment for Liberian Muslims to vote for someone who has a history of advocating for equal space for all, irrespective of religion, tribe and name.

Mr. Ballot wants Muslims to remain committed as demonstrated by Abraham because it is an underlining factor that will determine their destiny after the 2017 elections.

"In order for Liberia to be peaceful, we must be faithful, committed, sincere and truthful-these are the tools that Abraham used. So Muslims today in Liberia are going to use these tools to elect and select among the 20 candidates, a person who has helped and stood by them in the country over the years," Mr. Ballot said.

He challenged the Muslims to approach the elections with seriousness and decide who becomes the next president because for so long politicians have used the Muslim community like a roasting stick that is dashed after being used to roast meat for eating.

Mr. Ballot: "Stop making yourself useless in these electoral processes by endorsing strangers because of handouts. Vote for someone who has been there for you, stood by you, ensured that you have equal rights and have the desire of making the country peaceful for all.