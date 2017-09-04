press release

This is to confirm that Diane and members of her family are still in unknown security service detention by the time we are writing this press release on Sunday 3rd September 2017.

We are therefore denouncing continuous lies of the Rwandan Police as well as misleading information that were published by KT Press on Saturday 2nd September 2017 claiming that they are not in being held while no one has seen them.

If any legal process were being pursuing they should have been charged after 48 hours or released.

It has been over 100 hours of illegal dentition, we are consequently extremely worried about their wellbeing.

We are once again calling for Rwanda Police to release them immediately without any condition.

Raymond Kayitate

Communication assistant - Itabaza