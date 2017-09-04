3 September 2017

#FreeRwigaras

Rwanda: Diane and Members of Her Family are Still Detained - Rwandan Police is Misleading

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: @ShimaRwigara
Diane Rwigara.
press release

This is to confirm that Diane and members of her family are still in unknown security service detention by the time we are writing this press release on Sunday 3rd September 2017.

We are therefore denouncing continuous lies of the Rwandan Police as well as misleading information that were published by KT Press on Saturday 2nd September 2017 claiming that they are not in being held while no one has seen them.

If any legal process were being pursuing they should have been charged after 48 hours or released.

It has been over 100 hours of illegal dentition, we are consequently extremely worried about their wellbeing.

We are once again calling for Rwanda Police to release them immediately without any condition.

Raymond Kayitate

Communication assistant - Itabaza

More on This

What We Know So Far On Rights Activist's Whereabouts

Rwandan politician, rights activist and critic of President Paul Kagame, Diane Rwigara and four other family members are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 #FreeRwigaras. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.