Africa: WWE Champ Excited

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Jinder 'The Maharaja' Mahal says he is relishing fighting in various African countries.

Mahal added that he was excited with the news that the sport would be beamed live across Africa.

Born as Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, the Indo-Canadian professional wrestler fights in the WWE under SmackDown and retained his WWE title during Sunday's SummerSlam after he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

He said it was exciting news that 50 sub-Sharan African countries would have a chance to watch the best entertainment in the World live.

"That's fantastic news and I would really love us to go and fight in the different African countries. I know we have a big following down there and it would be good to go back again having fought in South Africa in 2011," he said.

Mahal expressed hope that the superstars would be accorded an opportunity to fight in the various African countries so that people could have an opportunity to watch them in person.

"Of course I would love to come to Africa and fight in different countries though I have been to South Africa where we fought in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town but would love to go back and visit the countries you guys have come from," he said.

Mahal said this during a media organised by WWE and SuperSport International for journalists across the globe at the Holiday Inn in Brooklyn in view of the various events that were lined up at the Barclays Centre.

These included the NXT Takeover held on Saturday, SummerSlam on Sunday, Rwa on Monday and Smackdown held yesterday.

Mahal believes Africa has the talent and potential to produce good wrestlers to compete at the highest level in the WWE.

He said he would always aim at inspiring the next generation to realise their dreams of competing at the highest level.

WWE and SuperSport signed a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

SuperSport channels S3, S4, S9 and SS10 would televise Raw on Tuesdays and SmackDown on Wednesdays, offering both live telecasts and same-day re-airs, and will broadcast all WWE specials live.