Tanzania: Union Plans to Issue Loans for Low-Cost Housing

Moshi — Vicoba Groups Union Tanzania (Viguta) plans to issue low cost housing loans to its members and small-scale entrepreneurs in Kilimanjaro Region.

This was announced at the end of last week by the Viguta chairman, Dr Daudi Salmin, when speaking to councillors and employees of the Moshi Municipal Council as part of his visit to register more members.

He added that already Sh900 million had been set aside for the purpose and issuing of loans to Vicoba members and entrepreneurs in the region would continue in the next five years.

According to him, Viguta has about seven million members all over the country, who most of them are low-income earners, who get not more than Sh5,000 per day.

Dr Salmin said residential houses targeted under the scheme were those, whose cost ranged between Sh5 million and Sh 25 million each.

TPC councillor Rogers Mmari lauded the Vicoba apex body for the initiative, saying loans for low cost houses were easily repayable to many members.

"We thank Viguta for this forward looking project, which aims at helping low-income earners and fighting against household poverty," he said.

He explained that if other organisations did the same, it meant that Tanzania would be on the right track on poverty eradication,.

The government has been encouraging the private sector to help create jobs and make many jobless young people self-employed.

As a result, many low-income earners have been utilising such opportunities to start their businesses and stakeholders have ben appealing to the government to improve the business environment in the country and create markets for entrepreneurs not only in urban, but also in rural areas in various parts of the country.