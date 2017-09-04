Kenya: Olunga Completes Move to La Liga Side

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga has joined Spanish La Liga side Girona FC on a season-loan deal from Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng.

The 23-year-old has been processing a move back to Europe after falling down the pecking order at Guizhou Zhicheng.

His agent, Patrick Mork confirmed the move hours before the closure of the Spanish transfer window.

"Michael Olunga joined Girona FC in the last hours of the transfer window, joining on loan for one season from Guizhou in China," tweeted the Swedish based agent and founder of Global Soccer Management that handles Olunga among many others players.

Girona, which was promoted to La Liga at the end of the 2016/17 season, also revealed the Liberty Sports Academy product's acquisition.

"Olunga will complete the Girona attack on the historic premiere of the team in the highest category of Spanish football. The player joins Guizhou Zhicheng of the Chinese Superliga," a statement on the club portal read.

The Pablo Machin coached side are third on the 20-team standings with six points from two rounds. They beat Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol by a solitary goal in the first two rounds.

They next host Getafe on Friday, September 8 at the 13,500-capacity Estadi Montilivi.