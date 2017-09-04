4 September 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lone Star to Depart Monrovia Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

The Lone Star, comprising of local players, lineup against Sierra Leon at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (Photo Credit: T Kla Wesely)

With less than five days to the kickoff of the 2017 Fox Sports sponsored West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament in Ghana, the national team, Lone Star, is expected to depart the country for Ghana on Wednesday, according to deputy coach Thomas Kojo. Making the disclosure in a live phone-in interview over the weekend, coach Kojo said the team is currently facing financial difficulties, adding that the team is yet to go camping since the start of their preparation.

Lone Star on August 21 began training sessions with locally based players and some inactive players including Marcus Macaulay, Sekou Jabateh, Isaac Pupo and Solomon Grimes.

Coach Kojo said the four players were only afforded the opportunity to train with the local players based on the recommendation of technical director, Henry Brown. The players' inclusion in the training, however, raised eyebrows among national team supporters who said that it would be unfair for the FA to use these players and yet leave out the much younger and upcoming ones.

Lone Star will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their first match in Group B.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi

Liberia

How Lack of Knowledge of Our Soils Hamper Agriculture Productivity in Liberia

The soil is a farmer's silent partner and the basis of farming. It is the basic resource of the agricultural development… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.