Liberia: Lone Star to Depart Monrovia Wednesday

The Lone Star, comprising of local players, lineup against Sierra Leon at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (Photo Credit: T Kla Wesely)

With less than five days to the kickoff of the 2017 Fox Sports sponsored West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament in Ghana, the national team, Lone Star, is expected to depart the country for Ghana on Wednesday, according to deputy coach Thomas Kojo. Making the disclosure in a live phone-in interview over the weekend, coach Kojo said the team is currently facing financial difficulties, adding that the team is yet to go camping since the start of their preparation.

Lone Star on August 21 began training sessions with locally based players and some inactive players including Marcus Macaulay, Sekou Jabateh, Isaac Pupo and Solomon Grimes.

Coach Kojo said the four players were only afforded the opportunity to train with the local players based on the recommendation of technical director, Henry Brown. The players' inclusion in the training, however, raised eyebrows among national team supporters who said that it would be unfair for the FA to use these players and yet leave out the much younger and upcoming ones.

Lone Star will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their first match in Group B.

Anthony Kokoi