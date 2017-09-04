Liberia: Cece United U-14 Wins Trophy

The U-14 team of Cece United Football Academy over the weekend walked away with a giant size trophy in a one-day youth tournament hosted by the Sackaesamoseh Football Academy at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The U-14 category comprised of eight teams including CT United Football Academy, Bushrod Island Football Academy, Discoveries FC, Lion FC, NYSAL, Millennium Stars FC, Monrovia Football Academy and Cece United. The tournament saw Cece United advancing to the finals after their opponents, Millennium Stars FC, were banned for using over-age players.

They later defeated the U-14 squad of Monrovia Football Academy to clinch the grand trophy. Cece United's young talent Melvin Zah was named the Most Valuable Player and presented with a trophy.

Cece United U14 player Melvin Zah with his Most Valuable Player award

In the U-12 category, Monrovia Football Academy won its first trophy after defeating Lion FC in a penalty shootout, having eliminated Discoveries FC 5-1 in their first match. The elite football tournament, which earlier targeted teams from U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 were later reduced to U-12, U-14 and U-16 categories due to the only two entries in the U-10 category.

The goal of the one-day tournament, according to the organizers, was to create an environment for creative and talented players during the current school break to display their skills in competitive matches.

After the end of the one-day tournament, the president of Cece United Football Academy, Paywala Janyan, thanked the organizers and the participating teams for their effort in the promotion of youth football in the country.