4 September 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cece United U-14 Wins Trophy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

The U-14 team of Cece United Football Academy over the weekend walked away with a giant size trophy in a one-day youth tournament hosted by the Sackaesamoseh Football Academy at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The U-14 category comprised of eight teams including CT United Football Academy, Bushrod Island Football Academy, Discoveries FC, Lion FC, NYSAL, Millennium Stars FC, Monrovia Football Academy and Cece United. The tournament saw Cece United advancing to the finals after their opponents, Millennium Stars FC, were banned for using over-age players.

They later defeated the U-14 squad of Monrovia Football Academy to clinch the grand trophy. Cece United's young talent Melvin Zah was named the Most Valuable Player and presented with a trophy.

Cece United U14 player Melvin Zah with his Most Valuable Player award

In the U-12 category, Monrovia Football Academy won its first trophy after defeating Lion FC in a penalty shootout, having eliminated Discoveries FC 5-1 in their first match. The elite football tournament, which earlier targeted teams from U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 were later reduced to U-12, U-14 and U-16 categories due to the only two entries in the U-10 category.

The goal of the one-day tournament, according to the organizers, was to create an environment for creative and talented players during the current school break to display their skills in competitive matches.

After the end of the one-day tournament, the president of Cece United Football Academy, Paywala Janyan, thanked the organizers and the participating teams for their effort in the promotion of youth football in the country.

Liberia

How Lack of Knowledge of Our Soils Hamper Agriculture Productivity in Liberia

The soil is a farmer's silent partner and the basis of farming. It is the basic resource of the agricultural development… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.