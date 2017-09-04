Liberia: Macdella Cooper - 'We Must Start Doing the Will of God, Not Man'

Photo: Liberian Observer

Macdella Cooper, the first female president aspirant to enter Liberia's 2017 race.

On Friday, September 1, called on Liberian voters to give female candidates the second chance to lead the country.

She made the call during the 2017 Prayer and Praise Festival for all presidential candidates held at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church on 14th Street in Sinkor under the theme "Putting God First."

While the program was meant for all presidential candidates, Cooper was the only candidate who attended the program.

According to Cooper Liberia has a lot of possibilities in reaching its promise land which can only happen if Liberians elect the right leader.

"We have been in the wilderness for many years, but today, we are a free people and therefore we should not elect the wrong person," She said. "We are poised to moving forward as a country and people."

Cooper said putting God at the center of everything will help the country to progress in every aspect, including development, adding "We have to start doing things defined as God's will and not the will of men because we really need to transform this nation."

She said because of the lack of opportunities for many men in the country, women are now serving as bread winners for their families and therefore a government under her leadership will help to change that.

"I want to stand in the leadership of this nation because I understand that God did not create us as a people to suffer. The women, children and young people, my mothers, my sisters, my brothers, my fathers, we should not try to make any mistakes again," Cooper said.

She continued, "I know our fathers are good people, but it is just our current economy that does not permit them to be the men they want to be. I will help to create enough jobs so that we put our men back to work like it was done in the past."

Cooper said that "Many of our evil previous leaders built their bridges to their success and left the young people out. They want the young people to start all over." According to her, it is the time for a new generation to take over the country and begin doing right things.

Bishop Jonathan Foxx also warned politicians to desist from moving from one party to other, which he said will not help Liberia and the people. He said only God can help Liberia and called on Liberians to recognize Liberia as a Christian State and not a secular state, stating that, "This is affecting the country in terms of leaders making the right decisions for the betterment of Liberia."

According to him, "We need to ensure that Liberia remains a Christian state and we should not allow anyone to erase that because other countries depend on us for God's words."

Authors

Alvin Worzi