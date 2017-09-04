Liberia: CDC Smells Danger

The vice standard-bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has prognosticated chaos during the October 10 polls if the proper mechanisms are not put into place.

Senator Jewel Howard Taylor said crisis was inevitable if the National Elections Commission (NEC) failed to publish the final voters roll ahead of the elections day to enable electorates make sure that their names are recorded.

Liberians go to their third post-war polls on October 10 to usher in a new leadership for the next six years as per the country's constitution, but the process could be stained with confusion if the proper checkpoints are not erected, according to the CDC second-in-command.

"Are you aware that today as we sit, we are having election on October 10 and that the final voters roll is not yet available because by now, the final voters roll should be published and double-checked to make sure who's on it and who's not on it, especially with the issues coming out of the first listing that shows that many people were not there," Sen. Taylor said at a news conference over the weekend.

Sen. Taylor indicated no person, especially a member of the CDC who turns out to vote on voting day could be denied access due to the fact that his/her name is not on the list, but insisted the CDC would ensure that said person be allowed to vote at all cost, something which in her mind might spark chaos.

The CDC's second partisan asserted that if the final voter registration roll is not available within a timely manner that everyone's name is being captured, the election would not be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

"CDC has its strong hold in New Kru Town and what happens if 50% of those in New Kru Town are not captured and on elections day, it means they are being denied; they must be joking because that is the place the crisis will come from. So I think people need to start to call for the publication of the final roll and ensure that it is printed as soon as possible and if there is any short coming we can take a policy decision," the CDC vice standard bearer emphasized.

"I want to be clear; for me I'm a radical already, if somebody shows up to vote where he or she registered and that person is denied, you can imagine the conflict in this country and that's where the crisis can come from because where we have our stronghold; our people will be told already that if you go to a voting center and somebody says you are not voting because your name is not on the list, just rest assure that you will vote," Sen. Taylor voiced.

At the same time, Sen. Taylor said she would not be a dormant vice president, but rather an influential one that would help her president in the execution of programs and policies that will benefit the lives of ordinary Liberians.

She promised that as vice president she will not sign any Bill or document that would not be in the interest of the Liberian people and the country at large.

She among other things noted that Liberia is ill-prepared for the conduct of the October 10, 2017 elections, adding that with all of the challenges she hopes to see a free, fair and transparent election.

Meanwhile, the CDC vice standard bearer vowed that the CDC would leave no stone unturned as the party approaches these elections, noting that what happened to the party in 2005 that they were allegedly cheated, such situation would not repeat itself never again in the history of this country.