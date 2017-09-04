South Africa: Cash Grabbed After Drop Safe Bombed At Cape Town Petrol Station

A group of suspects has fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after they bombed a drop safe at a petrol station on Sandown Road, Sunningdale in Table View early on Monday morning, police say.

Cases for the use of explosives, theft and malicious damage to property have been registered for investigation, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

The men drove off in a silver Mercedes Benz. Provincial detectives and explosive experts attended the scene.

"This office can confirm that the circumstances surrounding an explosion at a petrol station which occurred during the early hours of this morning (Monday) are being investigated," he said.

"According to reports, unidentified suspects used explosives to open the drop safe, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No injuries were reported during this incident," he said.

Source: News24