Ethiopia: Attorney General Charges Two Suspects in Grand Corruption Case

Two officials from Sugar Corporation were charged for on a corruption case today September 4, 2017. The officials were arrested by the Federal Police Commission a month ago along with government officials, brokers and business people.

The attorney general charged Tesfaye Dimtsu, former finance head of Tendaho Sugar Factory, and Asnake Mihretu, from Omo Kuraz II Sugar Factory, for alleged corruption acts. The suspects may be sentenced to over 10 years in prison if they are found guilty.

During today's court session, the charge against Tesfaye and Asnake was not read, but the charge was delivered to the suspects. Both of the suspects appeared at the court without lawyers, claiming financial problem. Their case will be heard on October 13, 2017.

The number of suspects in relation to the recent grand corruption case has reached, as of last week, over 100. The officials are from seven government institutions and state owned enterprises.