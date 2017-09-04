South Africa: Woman, 3 Men Arrested After 7-Year-Old Cape Town Boy Is Shot Dead

A woman and three men have been arrested for murder after a 7-year-old boy from Grassy Park, Cape Town, was shot dead on Sunday, Western Cape police said.

The child was killed at about 17:00 at Abdullah Moosa Walk, spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Monday.

However, when police arrived to investigate the circumstances of his death, some residents turned on the officers.

"Community members became riotous and threw stones at SAPS members, injuring two members [and] damaging one vehicle. Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property and attack on police [assault] were registered for investigation," said Van Wyk.

The suspects - a woman aged 20, and three men aged 27, 29 and 33 - are expected to appear in court soon.

Grassy Park Community Policing Forum spokesperson Philip Bam said the boy was shot outside his house. Grassy Park is situated between Muizenberg and Mitchells Plain, to the east of the city.

Residents interviewed believe it was a stray bullet from one of the many unlicensed firearms being used in the area, he said.

Bam said residents were so angry and frustrated over the boy's death that they had turned on the police, demanding that all illegal firearms be confiscated.

They also tried to get to the group of suspects that the police had put into their van.

He said somebody had thrown a heavy object at the van's windscreen, and a female police officer had been attacked with what looked like a hammer during the chaos that ensued.

Bam slammed the attack on the officers, and also called on the police to urgently remove all illegal firearms in circulation within the community.

"It is a big problem - there are too many guns. We just want the police to take the guns out of our area," he said.

