Liberia: LNP, Carter Center End Conflict Prevention Training Ahead of October Polls

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP), and the Carter Center have ended a three-day elections and conflict prevention capacity building training for senior and middle level managers of the police, as part of ongoing preparation for pre-elections, elections day and post elections interventions.

The intervention is part of a series of ongoing training programs that the Carter Center and Liberia National Police are partnering on to ensure that police officers are prepared to prevent and manage potential conflicts.

Opening the training program, LNP Commissioner of Administration Ebreem Deline re-emphasized the commitment of the Liberia National Police to be impartial and provide equal opportunity and space for all political parties and supporters to engage in their activities.

Comm. Deline said the LNP primary focus is to work with all Liberians in promoting a smooth transition, and creating an environment that will be more conducive for all to participate; emphasizing that the New Liberia National Police will seek the welfare of the people of Liberia in the performance of its statutory duty.

He lauded the Carter Center Access to Information Program, and SIDA of the Swedish Government for the level of support in training the officers on the importance of proactive disclosure of information.

He cautioned officers to work towards winning the confidence of the public as they performed their duty and desist from acts that will undermine the good name of the police.

Speaking on behalf of the Carter Center Access to Information Program, the Lead Thomas Doe Nah called on participants to see information sharing as cardinal to the performance of their functions as police officers.

He emphasized that Information is power and when disseminated, it must be relevant, timely, accurate and widely accessible so that it serves citizens well.

The Carter Center Project Lead averred that his organization will continue to work with the LNP in training more officers on the importance of the Freedom of Information Law, which he said promotes transparency and accountability.

The three days capacity building training program is focused on three thematic areas, Importance of Access to Information and Proactive Disclosure, Media and Police Relationship, and Conflict Prevention and Management.

The intervention is part of support provided to the Carter Center by SIDA to help prevent conflicts.