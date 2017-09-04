Liberia: Parents of Two-Year-Old Girl With Eye Tumor Cry for Help

Monrovia — The parents of an ailing two-year-old girl are calling on humanitarian organizations, philanthropists and well-meaning Liberians to come to their aid in order for their child to seek medical treatment abroad.

Prince and Evelyn Wratto of Kpablee District in Tappita, Nimba County, speaking to FrontPageAfrica said they are looking for at least US$2,000 to take their child, Gloria, who is suffering from a severe eye problem abroad for advance medical treatment.

They told FrontPageAfrica that little Gloria Wratto developed the eye problem when she was just five months old, and despite taking her to almost all of the major hospitals in Liberia including the Jackson F. Doe Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, her condition continues to get worse.

They narrated that it was at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center that an Indian Doctor advised them to take the child abroad for advance treatment, preferably India.

Explaining their ordeal at their Paynesville Residence over the weekend, they intimated that since their encounter with the Doctor in February 2017, they have not been able to raise any amount; as everything they had has been spent on the child's medication.

"We have taken this child all across this country-at all the major hospitals you can think about, but he condition continues to get worse. We are afraid that her other eye might get affected."

"It was at JFK that the Indian Doctor told us that we should take her to India, because the treatment cannot be done here in Liberia," explained Evelyn Wratto.

"Since my child got sick, we have spent everything that we had."

"My wife and I have been on our feet finding ways to make our daughter cure. We don't have anything left with us."

"We are appealing to NGOs, the government, politicians and ordinary Liberians to come to our aid save our daughter," Prince intoned.

They disclosed that a Liberian in the USA, Alfreda Princess Daniel has been helping to raise awareness and solicit fund on their behalf.

When contacted, she admitted to the family's claims and noted that her team is reaching out solicit help from hospitals or individuals; some of which include finding a hospital in the United States to render pro bono treatment or soliciting money for the child's treatment in another country.

"We are currently trying to reach out to hospitals here in the USA that may be able to help do a pro bono treatment for the child. We are also raising money to take the child to India or Ghana if this effort doesn't go through," Ms. Daniels averred.