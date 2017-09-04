Liberia: 500 Unity Party Youth, ULD Party Join Alternative National Congress

Monrovia — Barely a few days after former CDC standard bearer, Cllr. Winston Tubman publicly pledged his support to the presidential ambition of Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), at least 500 youths formerly of the ruling Unity Party and the Union of Liberian Democrats (UDL) over the weekend formally joined the ANC.

UDL was completely absolved by the Alternative National Congress. From the UDL all 14 executive committee members, 9 county chairs and over 150 members of the party were in attendance.

Solomon G. Khan, the UDL national party chairman thanked the ANC for their warm welcome, and expressed his excitement for going the party.

"I am excited to be a part of such a young and vibrant party. I am sure that Mr. Cummings will bring real change to Liberia and lead our country towards a prosperous future.", said Khan.

The Unity Party youths recruited by Ms. Florence Barrolle, became 'the Movement for the Presidency of Cummings in Montserrado County.

According to Ms. Barrolle the youths are from the 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County. She and her team, comprised of sports administrators and players have targeted to recruit and register about 12,000 youths.

"This is just the beginning, there are more coming. We are doing house-to-house campaigns," Ms. Barrolle said. "Our target is to make about 12,000 youths to vote for Cummings on October 10."

Ms. Barrolle also asked the youths who are from District #8 to vote for Mr. Jonathan 'Takun J' Koffa, who thrilled the audience with his songs.

Ms Florence was both a kickball and football player, with much influence amongst the youths.

ANC Chairman Orishall L. Gould thanked both groups for their support, campaign and movement at both endorsements.

"As you join the party go out there and bring your friends to join, we want one round," said Gould.

On behalf of the standard bearer and vice standard bearer he expressed his thanks and appreciation and then urged aggressive in their campaigns to win more voters.