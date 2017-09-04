Liberia: Paynesville City Endorse Joseph Boakai's Presidential Bid

Paynesville — Residents of Paynesville which comprise 48 communities over the weekend gathered at the Paynesville Sport Pitch in an overwhelming fashion to express their support for Vice President Joseph N. Boakai's presidential bid.

The move, according to the leadership, stemmed from the backdrop that the vice president has been a resident Paynesville for over 35 years and has been an outstanding and law abiding resident of the community.

In their statement, they asserted that their resolve to endorse vice president Boakai is due to the fact that he has been a resident who has brought so much proud to community and the country at large.

"Veep Boakai has been a perfect example for our community. He has served our country quite well and integrity has been the trail of his over 35 years of public service to our country," the statement intimated.

"He is a grass rooter who has the country at heart. He has the required experience and sensibility to lead the country as president," it added.

The statement was read by Lorpu Kandakai, a prominent resident of Paynesville.

Being overwhelmed by the massive turnout and the joyous crowd, Vice President described the endorsement and the turnout as a profound honor.

"I take this endorsement very critical because it comes from my backyard. I am grateful to all of you for this, and I pledge never to let you down.

"Ours will be to lead a government that will service all our people and put dignity on their lives."

"Ours will be to create opportunities and possibilities for all of our people. We intend to lead this country with honesty, accountability, humility and patriotism...by making sure Librarians take charge of their country in every form," he said.

In a show to rebut media report that he was ill and had fallen while in Lofa County, Vice President Boakai marched his residence in Rehab Community to the Alpha Old Timers Field which is an hour walk.

He danced and jumped all throughout the program. Thousands of supporters jammed the occasion in a bid to signal to the opposition community that the UP launch scheduled for 16th of September 2017 will be cataclysmic.