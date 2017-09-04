Liberia: 'Don't Vote On Tribal Sentiments' - Dr. Mills Jones Warns Liberians

Monrovia — Residents of Buzzy Quarter Community in Monrovia have urged Liberians, particularly young people to eschew voting based on tribal and party sentiments and start voting based on issues and policies proposed by candidates.

That, the residents said, will lead to the election of the right persons to lead the nation. Buzzy Quarter community is being occupied by people who mostly came from Lofa County to join the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Thomas Zayzay, youth chairman of the community, who spoke at the program marking the official dedication of the Buzzy Quarter Palava Hall by Dr. Mills Jones, said voters should critically examine candidates and platforms of political parties to determine who is able to move Liberia forward in terms of development and growth.

"Voting on party or tribal sentiment will not help develop Liberia," Mr. Zayzay emphasized.

He further argued that voting on party or tribal sentiment has not addressed Liberia's problems from time in memorial, but rather resulting to more poverty in the country, which needs to be halted.

The Buzzy Quarter youth chairman indicated that as the elections draw closer, Liberians, particularly the youth, should now begin to think critically who they should elect for better leadership, saying "Let's leave the spirit of political sentiment, let put Liberia first."

He called on voters to be conscious in their decision-making come October 10, for whatever decision they will make on the ballot papers in selecting candidate be it positive or negative will affect the entire country.

"Put Liberia first before the casting of your ballot paper into the ballot box", Mr. Zayzay urged. He called on registered voters to turnout in their numbers to vote in October, reminding citizens that their votes are their right and power.

He said no one should feel they elected a politician in past elections and that person did not perform well, so they should become discouraged, and do not want to vote, adding, "That should not stop anyone from participating in the elections process."

Pledging their support to Dr. J. Mills Jones, standard bearer of the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Mr. Yarkpazuo Goloi thanked Dr. Jones for his continue existence rendered to the people of Buzzy Quarter and the country at large and promised that his dream will come to past in leading Liberia to a noble heath.

"Dr. Jones, we say thank you plenty, for remembering swamp dwellers and for you sitting here today. We the young people anticipate that there's a transformation in our lives, because Dr. Jones, who is indeed the 'poverty doctor,' not just a poverty doctor, but he is someone, we love Liberia so dearly, and this is a time now that we vote with our conscious," he added.

He challenges Liberians to elect the country's next President based on track records rather than tribalism or sectionalism.

"Dr. Jones was the only banker governor, who introduced micro-loan for which it was our Corporate Social Responsibility and taught it wise Buzzy Quarter have its own Palava hall that will accommodate us today.

"He has no relatives in Buzzy Quarter, that's a clear indication that he has Liberia at heart, particular the swamp dwellers, and if giving state power he will do more for us," he said.

In response, Dr. Jones vows that a MOVEE-led government would open doors to better development, better schools, health and roads, among others.