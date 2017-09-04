Liberia: Senator Taylor Backs Werner-Says Education Is Not the Only Criteria - Amidst Vote of No Confidence

Photo: facebook.com/jewel.howardtaylor

Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, Ex-wife of Former President Charles Taylor

Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor has defended education as being important in every aspect of life but, added that education is not the only criteria to advancing a country.

Speaking from her office on Capitol Building, Senator Taylor said that if education was the only criteria, then Liberia should have been far ahead, having the UP government in the lead with the highest educated people and the highest amount of millions dollars donation in the country's history.

"Education is half of the story, and the other half is that you are a patriot. Look at the number of educated people that President Sirleaf brought to the table and the level of development in the country now, then you will know that education is not just the criteria but there are many others. With all the supports we have gotten and the number of educated people in this government, we are still on the list of poor countries way to the bottom. And I believed that is where George Werner was going, when he said "that book we will eat?" she added.

She furthered that there is a need for Liberia to grow young men and women in the country who are patriotic and committed to the country.

Senator Taylor said that it takes love, patriotism, selflessness to lead a country.

On the 31st of August, members of the Liberian Senate overwhelmingly voted no confidence in the Minister George Werner for his recent post on Face book his refusal to apologize when ordered by the Senate.

Senator Taylor Backs Werner-Says Education is not the only Criteria; amidst Vote of No Confidence

Agnes M. Tarr

